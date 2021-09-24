PlatON (LAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.11 Million

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $23.11 million and $8.28 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlatON has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00125890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043858 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 160,160,173 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

