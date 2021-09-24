Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading 4% Higher

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.01. 23,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,407,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,500. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

