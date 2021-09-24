PlayDapp (PLA) Market Cap Reaches $191.26 Million

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $191.26 million and approximately $62.78 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00055573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00126122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044189 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars.

