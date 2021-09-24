PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $1.68 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00072595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00108601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00149098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,824.52 or 0.99681920 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.18 or 0.06832175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.43 or 0.00778440 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,950,464 coins and its circulating supply is 12,700,464 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

