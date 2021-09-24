Primerica, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Primerica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.30 EPS.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Primerica stock opened at $150.35 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Primerica by 164.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.