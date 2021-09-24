Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.680-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $548 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.16 million.Progress Software also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.73-0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of PRGS opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

