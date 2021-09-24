Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Up 3.8%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.41. 786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 142,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
Read More: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.