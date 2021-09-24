Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Up 3.8%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.41. 786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 142,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

