Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $16.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $16.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $24.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $96.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $22.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $18.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $27.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $39.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $108.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,687.79 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,704.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,602.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,494.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AutoZone by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in AutoZone by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

