Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for GT Biopharma, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GT Biopharma in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GT Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

GTBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GTBP opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. GT Biopharma has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $156.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.34.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GT Biopharma by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 21.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

