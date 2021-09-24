Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issued By Truist Securiti

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

PACW has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

PACW opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

