Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Uber Technologies, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

UBER opened at $45.48 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of -71.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after buying an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 176,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One01 Capital LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,045,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

