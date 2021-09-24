Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Sunday, September 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$170.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.88.

CNR opened at C$147.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$140.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$138.30. The stock has a market cap of C$104.26 billion and a PE ratio of 26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$161.15.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total value of C$50,327,565.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares in the company, valued at C$10,417,915,095.41. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

