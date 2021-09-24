Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.03.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $344.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.36 and a 200-day moving average of $371.45. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

