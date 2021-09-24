QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.5% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $134.07. 132,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,834,018. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.84. The company has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

