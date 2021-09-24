Quilter Plc Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,224 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.43. The company had a trading volume of 39,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,323. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

