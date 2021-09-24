Quilter Plc Cuts Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.60. The stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.68 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average is $98.27.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,797,967 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.