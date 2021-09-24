Quilter Plc Has $11.91 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,287 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 21.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.29. 347,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,097,139. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

