Quilter Plc Has $78.19 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,505 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.2% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $78,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded down $8.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $622.71. The stock had a trading volume of 75,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $639.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.