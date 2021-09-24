Quilter Plc Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quilter Plc decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 24,712 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.3% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $44,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.29. The stock had a trading volume of 65,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,404. The stock has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.34. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

