Quilter Plc Sells 656 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,267 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $347,587,000 after buying an additional 105,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,340,000 after buying an additional 96,105 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $485.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $495.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

