QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Trading 1.4% Higher

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ) shares traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 24.60 ($0.32). 991,696 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 310% from the average session volume of 241,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.32).

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.56 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.87.

QUIZ Company Profile (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, evening wear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It operates through 74 standalone stores and 156 concessions in the United Kingdom; 7 standalone stores and 23 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 3 standalone stores in Spain; 125 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

