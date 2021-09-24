Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $18.06

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.06, but opened at $18.63. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RANI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

