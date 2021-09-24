Raydium (RAY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $182.79 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $10.14 or 0.00023767 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $709.09 million and $182.79 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00074344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00108594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00148726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,634.91 or 0.99928582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.13 or 0.06816130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.50 or 0.00786340 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,927,697 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

