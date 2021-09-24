Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ryanair (RYAAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ: RYAAY) in the last few weeks:

9/17/2021 – Ryanair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/17/2021 – Ryanair had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/17/2021 – Ryanair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/17/2021 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/7/2021 – Ryanair had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/27/2021 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.24 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.14. 1,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,900. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $79.24 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.81.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ryanair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ryanair by 532.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

