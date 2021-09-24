Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $20.03.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

