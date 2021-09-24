RED (RED) Hits Market Cap of $610,371.64

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, RED has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $610,371.64 and $4,393.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.68 or 0.00353226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000736 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.