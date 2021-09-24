RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $55.00 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.68 or 0.00258825 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00123502 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00158390 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002416 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

