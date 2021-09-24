Relay Medical’s (RYMDF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research restated their buy rating on shares of Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS:RYMDF opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Relay Medical has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

Relay Medical Company Profile

Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.

