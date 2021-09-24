Render Token Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Render Token has a market cap of $150.02 million and $4.63 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Render Token has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00054877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00123014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044187 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 166,353,497 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

