Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 34.8% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 88.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

