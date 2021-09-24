Reviewing Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) & ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

This table compares Diana Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping -11.01% -2.40% -1.16% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

20.8% of Diana Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diana Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping $169.73 million 2.82 -$134.20 million ($0.40) -13.08 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.70 $517.96 million $4.96 11.88

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Shipping. Diana Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diana Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping 0 3 3 0 2.50 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 3 0 2.33

Diana Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus target price of $55.60, suggesting a potential downside of 5.66%. Given Diana Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Diana Shipping on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. The company was founded on March 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.