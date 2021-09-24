Revolution Populi One Day Volume Reaches $956,035.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $91.03 million and approximately $956,035.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00055727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00126539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00044233 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

