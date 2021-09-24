Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 8,060 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 511% compared to the average volume of 1,319 call options.
NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $19.99 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.
