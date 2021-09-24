Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 8,060 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 511% compared to the average volume of 1,319 call options.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $19.99 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

