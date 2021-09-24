Rope ($ROPE) Reaches Market Cap of $314,752.80

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Rope has a market capitalization of $314,752.80 and $1,524.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for about $11.24 or 0.00025238 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rope has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00072488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00112179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00164934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,511.09 or 0.99931924 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.88 or 0.06988727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00797555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

