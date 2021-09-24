Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $349.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $326.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.57 and its 200 day moving average is $287.94. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $140.90 and a 52 week high of $343.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.893 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

