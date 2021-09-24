Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Trading Up 9.7%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) shares were up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

