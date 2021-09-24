salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $325.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. salesforce.com traded as high as $285.71 and last traded at $284.19, with a volume of 120536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $277.86.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $278.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.32.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

