Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 251.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 89,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 188.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 42,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

SCHA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.73. 1,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,852. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.84. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

