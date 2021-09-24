Scotiabank Cuts Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$42.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.44.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$37.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.97. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$26.44 and a 1-year high of C$38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total value of C$44,953.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,562 shares in the company, valued at C$172,334.57.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

