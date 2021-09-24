Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,418.80

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,418.80 ($18.54) and last traded at GBX 1,418.10 ($18.53), with a volume of 1227980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,403 ($18.33).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,355.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,260.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £20.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.29.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.