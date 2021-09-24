Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €78.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.04 ($87.11).

G24 opened at €63.92 ($75.20) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.38. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 56.60. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 1 year high of €77.25 ($90.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

