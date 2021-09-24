SENSO Hits Market Capitalization of $7.28 Million (SENSO)

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One SENSO coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001402 BTC on major exchanges. SENSO has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $693,258.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SENSO has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO Profile

SENSO (SENSO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 1,715,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,241,344 coins. SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com . SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of Sensorium Galaxy. The corporation supplies Sensorium Galaxy with events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.Consisting of professionals from a wide-array of fields, Sensorium’s management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attainment of Sensorium’s most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social. SENSO token is the in-platform currency of Sensorium Galaxy.ERC20 SENSO token drives all value transactions within Sensorium Galaxy, an alternate universe that is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Yann Pissenem, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.Sensorium Galaxy will go live in H1 2021. The technology was first introduced to the public in 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Sensorium expects to attract over 1,8 million users by the end of 2022 who would pay for access to the content exclusively with SENSO tokens. “

SENSO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SENSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SENSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

