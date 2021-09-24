Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.30

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87.

About Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY)

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

