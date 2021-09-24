Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report $61.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.08 million and the lowest is $61.75 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $55.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $271.78 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $278.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million.

SHEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,396. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.