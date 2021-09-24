Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.91 Million

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report $61.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.08 million and the lowest is $61.75 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $55.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $271.78 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $278.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million.

SHEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,396. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.