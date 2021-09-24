SHIELD (XSH) Market Cap Tops $129,767.62

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $129,767.62 and approximately $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,190.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.42 or 0.06879324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.12 or 0.00353444 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.82 or 0.01201256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00111279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.00535481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.25 or 0.00548116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00321695 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

