Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

SCVL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. 3,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,810. The company has a market capitalization of $970.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. Equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

