Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SIEGY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of SIEGY traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.86. 128,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $88.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.53.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
