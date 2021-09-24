Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIEGY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SIEGY traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.86. 128,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $88.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.53.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

