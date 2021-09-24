Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.32). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%.

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sientra by 45,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SIEN opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. Sientra has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.12.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.