SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Laurentian

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Laurentian from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

SNC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outpeform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.31.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

TSE:SNC traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 256,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,462. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$38.25. The stock has a market cap of C$6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.