Soda Coin (SOC) Price Down 20.3% This Week

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $38.44 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00054623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00124669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00044108 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

